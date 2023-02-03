Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at $37,932,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

