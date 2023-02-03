Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.
Synaptics Price Performance
NASDAQ SYNA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.