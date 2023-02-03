Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.12.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

