Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Down to $139.84

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $139.84, but opened at $126.00. Synaptics shares last traded at $128.69, with a volume of 20,100 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.12.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.