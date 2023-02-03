Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Down to $139.84

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $139.84, but opened at $126.00. Synaptics shares last traded at $128.69, with a volume of 20,100 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.
Synaptics Trading Down 7.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.12.
Insider Activity at Synaptics
In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.