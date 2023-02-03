Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTC:TABCF – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Tabcorp Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.
About Tabcorp
Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.
