Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.82.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock worth $530,185. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.