TD Securities Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $585.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $412.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.66. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $621.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Charter Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California First Leasing Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.