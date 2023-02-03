Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Stock Performance
TVFCF opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $6.09.
About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme
