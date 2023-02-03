Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Stock Performance

TVFCF opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. It operates through the Media and Newen Studios segments. The Media segment is involved in the group’s TV channels, online content distribution and special-interest web communities, content creation and audience-buying via special-interest online content and brand development, developing and showcasing talent via multi-channel networks (MCNs), and subsidiaries that produce and acquire audiovisual rights for the group’s TV channels in line with French broadcasting industry regulations.

