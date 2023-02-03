Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $200.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $255.00.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.97.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $188.27 on Monday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $594.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

