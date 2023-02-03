Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

