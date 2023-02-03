Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 35,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 49,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the development of metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sierra Blanca, TX.

