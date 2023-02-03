Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 35,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 49,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.
About Texas Mineral Resources
Texas Mineral Resources Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the development of metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sierra Blanca, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.