Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases Shares of 3,930 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,292,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $318.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.36 and its 200 day moving average is $286.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

