The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Sells $377,962.20 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,665. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.