The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Sells $377,962.20 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CGGet Rating) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,665. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.