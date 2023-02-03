The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn Sells 11,096 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,935,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CG traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $37.40. 4,852,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

