The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invitae to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Invitae has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $653.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

