The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 4.0 %

HSY stock opened at $234.42 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

