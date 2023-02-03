The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,270. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.61. The firm has a market cap of $340.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $367.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

