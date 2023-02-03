The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 972,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 694,240 shares.The stock last traded at $37.26 and had previously closed at $38.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares valued at $1,286,901. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,570,000 after buying an additional 532,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after buying an additional 431,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,777,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

