The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

