The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Plans GBX 1.71 Dividend

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.92. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of GBX 112.60 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.57 ($1.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Erna-Maria Trixl bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £30,360 ($37,495.37).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

