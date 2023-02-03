The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Reduced by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.43. 744,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,959. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

