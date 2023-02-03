Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2023 guidance to $23.70-$23.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $23.70 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $587.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.77. The stock has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 572,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,016,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

