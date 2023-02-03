Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.70-$23.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.30 billion-$45.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.96 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY23 guidance to $23.70 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $588.06. 453,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,548. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a market cap of $230.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $653.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.