Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $429.00 million-$437.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.97 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Thermon Group Trading Up 3.1 %

THR traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $24.00. 315,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after buying an additional 121,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 57.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 78,849 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 68,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Featured Articles

