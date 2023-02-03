Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.85 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.85 ($0.26). 2,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 23,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.25).

Third Point Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

