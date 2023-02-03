Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.97

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.97 and last traded at $119.58, with a volume of 137824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

