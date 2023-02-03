Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TBLD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.53.
Insider Activity at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Jason H. Brady acquired 30,000 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin D. Kirby acquired 3,513 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $50,130.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.