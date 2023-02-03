Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TBLD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

Insider Activity at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Jason H. Brady acquired 30,000 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin D. Kirby acquired 3,513 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $50,130.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust ( NASDAQ:TBLD Get Rating ) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

