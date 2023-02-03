Threshold Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $485.11 million and approximately $124.54 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00221975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002769 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00161154 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,486,793,308.099101 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04807354 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $103,070,229.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.