Thunder Brawl (THB) One Day Volume Hits $4,344.79

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $4,344.79 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02051174 USD and is down -33.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,812.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

