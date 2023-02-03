TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMXXF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

TMX Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TMXXF traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.80. 2,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.74. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $111.13.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

