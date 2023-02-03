Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.96

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and traded as high as $21.31. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 148,214 shares traded.

Tokio Marine Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.76.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

