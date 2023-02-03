Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

