Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Tompkins Financial Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.65.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
