Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.01 billion and $31.72 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00009923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00221458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002751 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00162163 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.3675286 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $32,978,851.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.