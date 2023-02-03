Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.03

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.03 and last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 156431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 232.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after buying an additional 94,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 153,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 51,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

