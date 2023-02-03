Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 3,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOTZF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

