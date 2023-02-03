Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.39

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.39 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 152.11 ($1.88). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.04), with a volume of 1,219 shares trading hands.
Town Centre Securities Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £78.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.20.
Town Centre Securities Company Profile
Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.
Recommended Stories
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.