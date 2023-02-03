Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.39

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.39 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 152.11 ($1.88). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.04), with a volume of 1,219 shares trading hands.

Town Centre Securities Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £78.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.20.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

