Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,997 put options on the company. This is an increase of 36% compared to the average volume of 6,593 put options.
TSN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 689,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,019. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.
In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
