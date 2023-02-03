Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 424,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 512,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

COOK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $93.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.36 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. Analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 87.5% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,286,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 600,289 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Traeger in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Traeger by 15.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $186,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

