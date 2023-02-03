Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.1-$17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.48 billion.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $186.30. 1,593,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,544. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.35.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.