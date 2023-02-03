Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,020 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.