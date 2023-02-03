Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $209,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $347.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $356.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,302 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

