Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $229.75 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.