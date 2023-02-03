Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.59 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RF opened at $23.95 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

