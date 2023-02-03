Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.36 and a 200 day moving average of $394.08.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

