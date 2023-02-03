Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,050 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.47%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

