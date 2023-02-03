Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading Up 1.6%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 162,941 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 76,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Treasury Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.08.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

