Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. CLSA increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Trip.com Group stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $40.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,837,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,434,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

