Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.80

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.80 and last traded at $71.98, with a volume of 820671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triton International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $424.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 45.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Further Reading

