Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.80

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.80 and last traded at $71.98, with a volume of 820671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Triton International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Trading of Triton International
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triton International (TRTN)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.