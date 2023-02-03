TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Shares Up 5.9%

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.15. 68,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 137,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBI. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

TrueBlue Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $627.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.

Insider Transactions at TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,229,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 433,991 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

