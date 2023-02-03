TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $947.80 million and $41.06 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 947,871,577 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

