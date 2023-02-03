UBS Group Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($129.35) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

SAP stock opened at €112.58 ($122.37) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 52-week low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a 52-week high of €125.40 ($136.30). The firm has a market cap of $131.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.16.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

